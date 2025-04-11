Legal & General Group Plc Sells 65,821 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,821 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $117,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 15,806 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 7.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 229,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,187,000 after purchasing an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Hubbell by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,503,000 after buying an additional 36,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter worth approximately $9,985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:HUBB opened at $342.27 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $299.43 and a twelve month high of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $357.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.06, for a total transaction of $452,865.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,462.62. This trade represents a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hubbell from $455.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $430.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.