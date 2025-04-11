Legal & General Group Plc Sells 764,188 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,230,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764,188 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ball were worth $122,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,310,000 after buying an additional 840,357 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Ball by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 7,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 284,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,669,000 after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.20.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $45.95 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $71.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average is $56.60.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.