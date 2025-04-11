Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Price Target Lowered to $173.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LDOS. UBS Group dropped their price target on Leidos from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $228.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $139.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.04 and a 200-day moving average of $152.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Leidos has a twelve month low of $123.23 and a twelve month high of $202.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.13. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.93% and a net margin of 7.53%. Analysts forecast that Leidos will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.32%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.24, for a total transaction of $279,278.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,287.36. The trade was a 15.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Leidos by 24.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,734,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 414.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 24,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 8.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

