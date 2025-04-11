LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 647,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $10,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,896,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after acquiring an additional 82,315 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,799,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,559,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,265,000 after buying an additional 42,429 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,895,699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after buying an additional 160,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,522,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $24,647,000 after buying an additional 933,680 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on LC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Insider Activity

In other LendingClub news, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,508.30. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 20,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.88 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,906,471.84. The trade was a 15.62 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LC opened at $9.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

