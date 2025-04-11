LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading Down 6.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) were down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.69 and last traded at $39.64. Approximately 71,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 255,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of LendingTree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on LendingTree from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $544.47 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.

In related news, COO Scott Peyree acquired 21,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, for a total transaction of $877,366.05. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,124.40. The trade was a 37.77 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in LendingTree in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 113.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

