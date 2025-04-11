Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Hits New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 14781837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LEVI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 274.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,657 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 73.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,947 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 63,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,123,957 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,512,000 after buying an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 166,736 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,230,069 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $26,816,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.43%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

