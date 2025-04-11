Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 218,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 344,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Lexington Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of -1.04.

Lexington Gold Company Profile

