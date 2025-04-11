Lexington Gold (LON:LEX) Trading Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Lexington Gold Ltd (LON:LEX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). 218,934 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 344,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).
Lexington Gold Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.59 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of -1.04.
Lexington Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Lexington Gold
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.