LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.31 and last traded at $56.71, with a volume of 684826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LGIH shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

LGI Homes Stock Down 6.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.16). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $557.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total transaction of $83,913.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,125.88. The trade was a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,920,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the third quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile



LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.



