Litecoin Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $0.40 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $4.66 million and $0.40 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 16% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 811,765,919 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
