Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAACGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.

Separately, Cormark raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $328.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.35.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

