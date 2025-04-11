Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.42.
Separately, Cormark raised Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Stock Up 15.3 %
Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.85. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $328.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.35.
About Lithium Americas (Argentina)
Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.
