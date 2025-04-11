Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Phoenix Financial Ltd.

Phoenix Financial Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. The trade was a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total transaction of $624,333.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,058.76. This trade represents a 32.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,702 shares of company stock valued at $10,497,143. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 1.9 %

LYV opened at $129.28 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.81 and a twelve month high of $157.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 139.09% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

View Our Latest Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.