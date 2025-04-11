LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 28.1% – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) traded up 28.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.58. 44,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 29,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.
LiveWire Group Stock Up 2.6 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.03.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 352.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
