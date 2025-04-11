LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Up 28.1% – What’s Next?

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) traded up 28.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.64 and last traded at $2.58. 44,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 29,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

LiveWire Group Stock Up 2.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.03.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 352.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveWire Group

About LiveWire Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveWire Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 19,474 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LiveWire Group by 201.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 20,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LiveWire Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

