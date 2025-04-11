Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.700-0.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.0 million-$488.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $483.9 million.

LOAR opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 359.36. Loar has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $96.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.11.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. Loar’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LOAR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

