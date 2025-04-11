Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Trading Up 0.7% – What’s Next?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $470.74 and last traded at $466.89. 286,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,234,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $463.70.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $536.60.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.42.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 9,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $1,266,000. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

