Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,458,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 349,539 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Loews were worth $123,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $4,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,105,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,538,407.32. This trade represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,851,055. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Loews

Loews Stock Down 2.3 %

Loews stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $72.91 and a twelve month high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.91%.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.