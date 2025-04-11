Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Lombard Staked BTC has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Lombard Staked BTC has a total market cap of $850.49 million and $9.84 million worth of Lombard Staked BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lombard Staked BTC token can now be purchased for about $82,221.11 or 0.99414293 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lombard Staked BTC alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,488.31 or 0.99737367 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82,178.52 or 0.99362799 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Profile

Lombard Staked BTC’s total supply is 20,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343 tokens. The official message board for Lombard Staked BTC is www.linkedin.com/company/lombardfinance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official Twitter account is @lombard_finance. Lombard Staked BTC’s official website is www.lombard.finance.

Lombard Staked BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lombard Staked BTC (LBTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lombard Staked BTC has a current supply of 20,520.18881446. The last known price of Lombard Staked BTC is 80,504.93071176 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $17,753,508.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.lombard.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lombard Staked BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lombard Staked BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lombard Staked BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lombard Staked BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lombard Staked BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.