Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Roth Mkm Analyst Says

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LOVE. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.70. 354,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,366. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.41. The company has a market cap of $273.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.08.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.33. Lovesac had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business had revenue of $241.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lovesac will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $789,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,864.17. The trade was a 16.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lovesac by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Lovesac by 74.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 34,451 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $381,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 138,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after buying an additional 44,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Lovesac by 312.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

