Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOW

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.8 %

LOW stock opened at $221.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.68. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. United Bank grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 10,099 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 240,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $65,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 67.6% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 48,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.