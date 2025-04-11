LSV Asset Management Decreases Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,927,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,920 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $137,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DINO. TD Cowen dropped their price target on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

NYSE:DINO opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $61.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 243.90%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

