LSV Asset Management Has $51.02 Million Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,681,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,600 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $51,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth about $9,903,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 831,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 127,399 shares during the period. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shutterstock by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,610,000 after acquiring an additional 120,025 shares during the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shutterstock Stock Performance

SSTK opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.35 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $536.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $28.01.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $250.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.16 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 130.69%.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

