LSV Asset Management Has $74.16 Million Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,281,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $74,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,573,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,479,000 after buying an additional 167,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 736.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,396,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,307 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

SBRA opened at $17.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

