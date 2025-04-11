LSV Asset Management Has $77.69 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,874,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 97,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $77,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,909,761,000 after buying an additional 2,978,346 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,246,569,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,088,830 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,931,000 after buying an additional 3,696,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,938,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $680,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.13. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.58.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

