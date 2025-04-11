LSV Asset Management Has $84.18 Million Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 447,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 466,170 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $84,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $212.50 to $186.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on M&T Bank from $269.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.97.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $157.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.07 and its 200 day moving average is $191.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.03 and a fifty-two week high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.22. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 22nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,738 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $299,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,827.34. This trade represents a 13.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.