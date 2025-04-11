LSV Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,476,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 753,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $104,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 309,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 34,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,135,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,692,000 after purchasing an additional 823,803 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 232,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,878,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $33.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.25 and a 12-month high of $49.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Baird R W raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $761,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,698,778.80. The trade was a 14.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

