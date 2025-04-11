LSV Asset Management Sells 19,753 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,753 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $98,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 69,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brink’s by 10.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,901,000 after buying an additional 23,781 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Brink’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 203.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46,729 shares during the period. Finally, Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 24,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCO stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.25. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $80.21 and a 52-week high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

