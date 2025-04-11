LSV Asset Management Sells 67,200 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,371,852 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 67,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $58,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.18. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $47.66.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on OFG

OFG Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.