LSV Asset Management Sells 70,150 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,150 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $54,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 450,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,089,000 after acquiring an additional 7,198 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 478.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $16,606,000.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.57.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of SPB stock opened at $61.01 on Friday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $96.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.19%.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.