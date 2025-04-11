Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $353.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $424.00 to $353.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Argus cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU opened at $256.62 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $226.01 and a fifty-two week high of $423.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $335.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,079 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after buying an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 37,062.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $159,364,000 after buying an additional 561,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Stories

