Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.89 and last traded at C$45.20, with a volume of 134973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cibc World Mkts lowered Lundin Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$36.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lundin Gold from C$32.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC downgraded Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.18.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LUG

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is presently 60.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.92, for a total value of C$237,321.50. Also, Director Ian Gibbs sold 14,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.40, for a total value of C$587,880.00. Insiders sold a total of 133,150 shares of company stock worth $5,499,984 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.