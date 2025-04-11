Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Shares Up 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.02 and last traded at C$9.94. 772,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,711,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Lundin Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Lundin Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.46.

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.82.

In other news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.35 per share, with a total value of C$22,700,000.00. Also, Director Adam Ian Lundin bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.82 per share, with a total value of C$1,623,000.00. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Brazil Chile Portugal Sweden and the United States of America producing copper zinc gold and nickel. Its material mineral properties include Candelaria Chapada Eagle and Neves-Corvo.

Featured Stories

