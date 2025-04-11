LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.50.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

NYSE LYB opened at $54.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.47%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

