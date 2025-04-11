LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 248.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,636 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $11,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley bought 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, for a total transaction of $270,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,817.40. The trade was a 30.54 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.72. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.02. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.47%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

