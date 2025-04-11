MAGIC (MAGIC) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $23.14 Million

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, MAGIC has traded down 6% against the US dollar. MAGIC has a total market cap of $23.14 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $0.0759 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC was first traded on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,685,920 tokens and its circulating supply is 304,760,481 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

