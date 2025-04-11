Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – April 10th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, Exxon Mobil, Salesforce, Applied Materials, Pfizer, GE Vernova, and Oracle are the seven Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies that produce goods by transforming raw materials into finished products through various industrial processes. These stocks often mirror the economic cycle, as demand for manufactured goods tends to fluctuate with broader market and industrial conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $9.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.50. 14,809,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,758,511. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.29. The company has a market cap of $775.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $6.51 on Thursday, hitting $99.29. 14,923,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,917,409. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.84 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $12.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,318,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $292.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.70. The firm has a market cap of $242.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $13.24 on Thursday, hitting $136.49. The stock had a trading volume of 6,710,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,543,508. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.51. Applied Materials has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $110.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Pfizer stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 36,649,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,032,977. The stock has a market cap of $121.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Shares of NYSE GEV traded down $14.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $311.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,959. GE Vernova has a 12 month low of $128.25 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $85.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.80.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $7.35 on Thursday, reaching $131.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,530,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,211,822. The firm has a market cap of $368.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.09. Oracle has a 12-month low of $112.78 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

