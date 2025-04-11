Maplebear’s (CART) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CART. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.04.

Maplebear Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of CART stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.69. 508,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,050,150. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $43.45. Maplebear has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.98 million. Maplebear had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Analysts expect that Maplebear will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maplebear news, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $107,091.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,283.88. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,662,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,011,190.52. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,094 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CART. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Maplebear in the third quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Maplebear by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Maplebear by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

