MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) were up 1.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.71. Approximately 12,721,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 45,286,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on MARA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on MARA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

MARA Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. Research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $255,677.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $495,365.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,851,535.85. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of MARA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MARA by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MARA by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Further Reading

