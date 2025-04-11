MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” Rating

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.11.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MKTX

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $210.32 on Tuesday. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $186.84 and a 1 year high of $296.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.51.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 33.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the third quarter worth approximately $6,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.