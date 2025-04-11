Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Trading 1.7% Higher – Time to Buy?

Marks Electrical Group PLC (LON:MRK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 59 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 59 ($0.77). Approximately 87,789 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 172,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.76).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Marks Electrical Group from GBX 70 ($0.92) to GBX 73 ($0.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market cap of £61.92 million, a PE ratio of 145.03 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 55.34.

In related news, insider Warren Middleton purchased 18,379 shares of Marks Electrical Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of £9,924.66 ($12,990.39). Insiders own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marks Electrical Group

Marks Electrical Group PLC, together with its subsidiary, engages in the supply of domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom. The company also provides removal and recycling of packaging; collection and recycling of old appliances; and extended warranties and installation services.

