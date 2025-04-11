Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 6,347 Shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Univest Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after buying an additional 23,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Univest Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 632,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 71,265 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 239,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Univest Financial

In other Univest Financial news, Director Anne Vazquez purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,937.50. The trade was a 25.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Univest Financial in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Univest Financial Trading Down 4.4 %

NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

