Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIGI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.17.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $86.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.13 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

