Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 57,256 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 102.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,256 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth $44,699,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 708,020 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after purchasing an additional 219,813 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 814.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 211,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 187,970 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in OneSpan by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 495,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 157,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.68 and a 52 week high of $20.37. The company has a market capitalization of $550.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

