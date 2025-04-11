Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.85 Million Position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,084 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in CTS were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,852,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in CTS during the fourth quarter worth $4,439,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth $3,787,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CTS by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 57,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 88,021 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

CTS Stock Performance

Shares of CTS stock opened at $37.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.88. CTS Co. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $59.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.61.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.06). CTS had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 11.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CTS Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

About CTS

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

