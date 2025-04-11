Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.35 Million Stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Yelp were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Yelp by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Yelp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of YELP opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.56 and a 12 month high of $41.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.73 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Yelp from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other Yelp news, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $36,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,122,426.08. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 21,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $785,007.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,467,776.30. This trade represents a 12.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,727 shares of company stock valued at $2,081,667 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

