Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,786,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 14.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 110,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,714,000 after purchasing an additional 34,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NJR stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $40.62 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 15.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 54.22%.

In other news, CFO Roberto Bel sold 1,173 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $58,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,450. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NJR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. New Street Research set a $51.00 target price on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

