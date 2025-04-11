Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 1,821 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Spire were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 431.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SR. Bank of America began coverage on Spire in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.56. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.08). Spire had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, analysts predict that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 76.03%.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

