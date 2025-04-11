Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 6,357 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Leonardo DRS alerts:

Leonardo DRS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DRS opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.18 million. Analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is 45.57%.

Leonardo DRS declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leonardo DRS from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Leonardo DRS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DRS

Insider Activity at Leonardo DRS

In other news, COO John Baylouny sold 3,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.96, for a total value of $112,786.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,283 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,564.68. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $120,269.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,262 shares in the company, valued at $458,732.58. This trade represents a 20.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 144,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,137. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Leonardo DRS

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo DRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo DRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.