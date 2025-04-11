Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,109 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CENTA. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.9 %

CENTA stock opened at $31.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.75. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $41.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 3.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John D. Walker III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $328,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,267.46. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Argus lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

