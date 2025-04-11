Martingale Asset Management L P Trims Stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,785,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,326,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,644,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,002,000 after purchasing an additional 190,023 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,604,000 after purchasing an additional 144,212 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,788,000 after purchasing an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CWST opened at $114.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 495.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.41 and a 12-month high of $116.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $107.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 0.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.