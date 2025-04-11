Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.09 and a one year high of $127.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of -31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -23.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Melius assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.44.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $98,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,138,125. The trade was a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,185 shares of company stock worth $3,131,018. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

