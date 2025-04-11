MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:JETU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,334 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 191% from the previous session’s volume of 802 shares.The stock last traded at $11.07 and had previously closed at $10.46.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.69.

MAX Airlines 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Airlines 3X Leveraged ETNs (JETU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Airlines index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the air transportation industry, these include airlines, air freight and logistics, and aircraft and parts manufacturing.

